Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

PINE traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. 367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,977. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $213.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

