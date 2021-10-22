Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $1,734,831.36 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,734,831.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 25,353 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $1,867,501.98.
- On Friday, September 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 36,722 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $2,742,031.74.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 16,382 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,366.62.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,675,934.04.
- On Monday, August 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $2,411,260.08.
NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $75.27 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -836.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.79.
ALTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,711,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 284,042 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
