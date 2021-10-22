Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $1,734,831.36 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,734,831.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 25,353 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $1,867,501.98.

On Friday, September 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 36,722 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $2,742,031.74.

On Wednesday, September 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 16,382 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,366.62.

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,675,934.04.

On Monday, August 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $2,411,260.08.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $75.27 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -836.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.79.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,711,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 284,042 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

