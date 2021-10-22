Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.88-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. 9,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,297. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.10. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $61.80 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 152.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $18,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

