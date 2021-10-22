Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.83.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $176.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.98 and a beta of 1.41. Ambarella has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $177.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.36.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ambarella by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ambarella by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

