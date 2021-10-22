American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. 465,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,792,820. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

