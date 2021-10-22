American Express (NYSE:AXP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $179.76

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $179.76 and last traded at $179.36, with a volume of 128237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in American Express by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,860 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

