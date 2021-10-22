American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 50.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,540,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,708,000 after acquiring an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 119,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $39.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 in the last three months. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

