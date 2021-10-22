American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Shares of AMNB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.53. 60 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,408. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $386.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Stephens raised shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American National Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 76.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $334,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.