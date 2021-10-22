American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $957,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 28,721 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $291,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,008 shares of company stock worth $5,196,994 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth about $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Well by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in American Well by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 138,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Well by 24.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 126,271 shares in the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -3.88. American Well has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

