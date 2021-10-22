Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.16.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 342.53%. The business had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 14.6% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 198,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Americas Silver by 67.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Americas Silver by 69.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Americas Silver by 36.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 56,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Americas Silver by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,005,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 827,546 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

