Analysts Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post sales of $2.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $9.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period.

ABG traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $227.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,749. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.59. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $229.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.