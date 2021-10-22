Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.15. BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.71 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $818.39 million, a PE ratio of -35.48, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $39,907,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,674,000 after buying an additional 235,325 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 296,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,209,000 after buying an additional 214,883 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,902,000 after buying an additional 141,527 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.