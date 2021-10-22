Analysts Anticipate Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.24 Billion

Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will report $13.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.16 billion to $13.32 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $13.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $54.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.83 billion to $54.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $53.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.44 billion to $54.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,369,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 40.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 117,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 33,775 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.15. The company had a trading volume of 21,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,983. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $114.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

