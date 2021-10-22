Analysts Anticipate Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Will Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will report $2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27. Trinseo reported earnings per share of $2.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.95) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

NYSE TSE traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,809. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

