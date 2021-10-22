Analysts Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $221.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post sales of $221.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $211.20 million and the highest is $225.85 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $125.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $860.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $841.07 million to $881.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.33. 237,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

