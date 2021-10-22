Analysts Expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

NYSE AWK opened at $173.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.04 and its 200-day moving average is $165.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.