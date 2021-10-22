Analysts Expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

NYSE AWK opened at $173.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.04 and its 200-day moving average is $165.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

