Analysts Expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to post sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. Bath & Body Works reported sales of $3.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year sales of $7.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

NYSE BBWI opened at $69.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.98. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $70.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,982,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

