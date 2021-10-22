Analysts Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). BigCommerce posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $152,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,622 shares of company stock worth $20,994,381. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $869,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 11.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after purchasing an additional 69,457 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $311,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $2,406,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $29,476,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -82.35 and a beta of 1.35. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

