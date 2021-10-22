Analysts Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report sales of $1.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,296 shares of company stock valued at $24,251,347. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $426.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,387. Cintas has a one year low of $311.69 and a one year high of $426.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

