Analysts Expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. County Bancorp reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 26.55%.

ICBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $686,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 86.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

County Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. 85 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.01. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

