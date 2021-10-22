Analysts Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $667.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will report sales of $667.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.80 million to $675.20 million. Stericycle posted sales of $636.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Stericycle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 617,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Stericycle by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,140,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,973,000 after purchasing an additional 95,048 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,960,000 after acquiring an additional 274,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRCL traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.70. The stock had a trading volume of 217,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,989. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average is $71.05. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

