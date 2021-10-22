Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stride, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stride in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Stride’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LRN. Citigroup began coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE LRN opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65. Stride has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $38.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Stride by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Stride by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.