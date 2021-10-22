Analysts Set Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) PT at $26.78

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

NYSE CWAN opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.