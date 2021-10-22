Analysts Set Expectations for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Synchrony Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

SYF stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.34. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after acquiring an additional 562,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,126,000 after purchasing an additional 416,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,180,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

