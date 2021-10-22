Analysts Set Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) PT at $14.25

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

JNCE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. 1,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,874. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,509,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 617,800 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 166,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

