Analysts Set Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Price Target at €274.07

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €274.07 ($322.44).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) target price on Linde in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price objective on Linde in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Linde in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN traded down €1.55 ($1.82) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €265.20 ($312.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a 50 day moving average of €262.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €250.76. Linde has a 1-year low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 1-year high of €271.55 ($319.47). The firm has a market cap of $136.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.