Analysts Set Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Target Price at $20.20

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEYMF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.20 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

SEYMF stock remained flat at $$18.10 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.