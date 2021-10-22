Analysts Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Target Price at $60.03

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.03.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 947.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 392,163 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.66. 10,705,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,189,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

