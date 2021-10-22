Analysts Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Target Price at $21.75

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

SMMCF opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

