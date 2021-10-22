Analysts Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Target Price at $68.03

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,746,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,909,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

