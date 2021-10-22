Analysts Set Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) PT at $7.92

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

AUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

AUY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 7,538,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,162,092. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

