Analyzing Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) & Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and Astrotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus price target of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 121.73%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Astrotech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Astrotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A Astrotech $490,000.00 102.94 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

Astrotech has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A Astrotech -1,686.07% -71.06% -49.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Astrotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Singular Genomics Systems beats Astrotech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide. The Astral Images Corporation segment includes the development of film restoration and enhancement software. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

