Analyzing Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 4.34, suggesting that its stock price is 334% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviat Networks has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Aviat Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $480,000.00 2.14 N/A N/A N/A Aviat Networks $274.91 million 1.22 $110.14 million $2.26 13.29

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Aviat Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -886.41% Aviat Networks 40.06% 20.20% 11.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.6% of Aviat Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Aviat Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BrewBilt Brewing and Aviat Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aviat Networks has a consensus price target of $49.67, suggesting a potential upside of 65.39%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats BrewBilt Brewing on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

