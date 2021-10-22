Analyzing Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) & Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Uber Technologies and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -7.78% -15.64% -5.92% Research Solutions -0.63% -3.90% -1.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Uber Technologies and Research Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 3 26 0 2.90 Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Uber Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $68.88, indicating a potential upside of 48.23%. Research Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.18, indicating a potential upside of 96.02%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Uber Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Uber Technologies and Research Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $11.14 billion 7.86 -$6.77 billion ($3.86) -12.04 Research Solutions $31.06 million 2.26 -$660,000.00 ($0.03) -88.00

Research Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uber Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Uber Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment refers to products that connect consumers with Rides Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Eats segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on its platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment consists of multiple investment stage offerings. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment primarily responsible for the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was fou

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The Transactions services give transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the platform. The company was founded by Peter Victor Derycz on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

