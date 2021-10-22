Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Harsco by 867.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 48.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 115,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,634,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

