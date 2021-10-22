Ancora Advisors LLC Has $770,000 Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,894,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,957 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,740,000 after acquiring an additional 900,030 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,262,000 after acquiring an additional 868,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 998,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,006,000 after acquiring an additional 579,923 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

