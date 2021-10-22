Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New $941,000 Investment in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 97,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,885,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth $289,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,615,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,784,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,655,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

OSTR opened at $9.76 on Friday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

