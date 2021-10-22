Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 7,496 Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PESI opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $84.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

