Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Riverview Bancorp worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 52.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 51.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 134,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 45,842 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.45 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $164.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RVSB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

