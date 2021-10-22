Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 5,450 Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Delta Apparel worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLA shares. TheStreet upgraded Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Apparel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Delta Apparel stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.79. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $118.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

