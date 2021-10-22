Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 169.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 48,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 32.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $637.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRS. Truist began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

