Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $497.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $445.00 to $497.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $444.36.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM stock opened at $430.41 on Thursday. Anthem has a one year low of $269.01 and a one year high of $430.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Anthem by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Anthem by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.