Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $408.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

ANTM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.36.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $430.41 on Friday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $269.01 and a 12-month high of $430.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Anthem by 4.8% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.