Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $408.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.
ANTM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.36.
Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $430.41 on Friday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $269.01 and a 12-month high of $430.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Anthem by 4.8% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
