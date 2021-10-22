Anthony C. Allen Sells 8,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $32,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $3.74 on Friday. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $81.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 5.09%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

