APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Get APA alerts:

APA stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in APA by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in APA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter worth $14,112,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of APA by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.