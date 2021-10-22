APG Asset Management N.V. Buys New Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 824.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,685,000 after acquiring an additional 953,289 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,518,000 after purchasing an additional 846,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stantec by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after buying an additional 544,770 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,775,000 after acquiring an additional 427,890 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Stantec by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after acquiring an additional 420,734 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STN stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STN shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.12.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

