APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,346 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $96,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.77 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBIX. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.40.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,873 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.