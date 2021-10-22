APG Asset Management N.V. Has $551,000 Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,943,000 after acquiring an additional 181,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 153.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 164,109 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 103,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.28. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $86.45.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

