APG Asset Management N.V. Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ST. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.