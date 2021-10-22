APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 35,000 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 98.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISCA stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISCA. Barclays decreased their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

